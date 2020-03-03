Azerbaijani president attends opening ceremony of Shamkirchay water treatment facility (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening ceremony of the Shamkirchay water treatment facility.
Chairman of Azersu Open Joint Stock Company Gorkhmaz Huseynov informed President Aliyev of the facility.
The president pressed a button to launch the facility.
President Aliyev then met with the facility staff.
