President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Internal Troops` military unit in Aghstafa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

As part of his visit to Aghstafa district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a military unit of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Minister of Internal Affairs Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov reported to President, the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the military unit.