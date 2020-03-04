President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Internal Troops` military unit in Aghstafa
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
As part of his visit to Aghstafa district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a military unit of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Minister of Internal Affairs Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov reported to President, the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.
The head of state viewed conditions created at the military unit.
