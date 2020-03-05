Azerbaijani president receives Georgian defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Defense of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

The development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various fields, including in a military one was hailed at the meeting.

The sides emphasized the importance of key energy projects the two countries are jointly involved in. The significance of the successful realization of the Southern Gas Corridor was also underlined at the meeting.

The sides noted that the economic cooperation and investment making between Azerbaijan and Georgia contribute to the development of bilateral relations.