First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates ladies on International Women`s Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the International Women`s Day.
In her post, the First Vice-President said: “Dear women, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of the International Women`s Day. I wish you the best of health, beautiful mood, bright and happy moments, and success in all your works. May the love of your close and loved ones be the source of inexhaustible energy for you. May your tenderness, kindness and wisdom be a reliable guardian of your homes and happiness! May God protect you and your loved ones. With love, Mehriban.”
