Azerbaijan sets additional measures to prevent spread of coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30
Trend:
Additional measures have been determined to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
Latest
Azerbaijan extends benefit terms for contributions to mandatory health insurance for non-oil sector employees
Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights condemns so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan Insurers Association: insurance community must promptly prepare plan for transition to distant operation mode