PM: Implementation of Azerbaijan's transit potential - most important condition for economic diversification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

Implementation of the transit potential of Azerbaijan with the development of the country's transport infrastructure is the most important condition for the diversification of economy, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said in a video report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2019 presented in the Parliament on April 9, Trend reports.

As President Ilham Aliyev noted, Azerbaijan, which does not have a direct access to the open sea, is becoming a transport hub today, Asadov said.

Over the past 16 years, large projects have been implemented in the transport sector, a significant amount of investment has been directed to this sector, the prime minister noted.

Asadov said that 2019 was marked by the commissioning of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

“The implementation of the TANAP project, which is the main part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), should be perceived as one of the significant success in the history of the country's economy. The latest project of this transport corridor - TAP is underway,” the prime minister added.