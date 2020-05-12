Azerbaijan's security service talks illegal actions of Ministry of Culture (VIDEO)(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has taken measures to stop illegal actions casting a shadow on the activities of authorities, some officials, who, in the name of their interests, harm the state’s legally protected interests in the protection of monuments considered as cultural and historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports with reference to the service.

As a result of the investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Minister of Culture Rafig Bayramov and Head of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture Zakir Sultanov abused their official powers, committed numerous violations that significantly harm the interests protected by society and state laws, and human rights.

During a search conducted by the State Security Service on May 8, 2020, in the offices and apartments of Rafig Bayramov and Zakir Sultanov, various notes on the amounts of funds accepted by officials of the Ministry of Culture, cash in various currencies, other documents and material evidences of importance to the case, were found.