Azerbaijan, Iran have good neighborly relations, says Hikmat Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

There are friendly and good neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

“These relations are also maintained during the coronavirus pandemic,” assistant to Azerbaijan’s president said. “The mutual understanding has been reached between the countries in connection with the closure of borders and ensuring of the movement of citizens.”

The assistant to Azerbaijan’s president stressed that the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Iranian side clarified the issue of the construction of the ‘Khudaferin’ and ‘Giz Galasi’ hydro-junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araz River.

"The discussions were held in this sphere between our countries in terms of dialogue and mutual understanding," Hajiyev added.