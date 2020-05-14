New US Congressional document exposes Armenian Dashnaks’ sympathies for Hitler and Holocaust

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14



A new historical document exposing Armenian Dashnaks’ sympathies for Hitler and Holocaust has been unearthed in the archives of the US Congress, Azerbaijan’s Los Angeles-based Consulate General told Trend.

The finding is a result of the research conducted by Azerbaijan’s Los Angeles-based Consulate General.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), also known as Dashnaktsutyun (in short, Dashnak), is an Armenian ultranationalist left-wing party founded in 1890. Today, the party operates in Armenia, in Azerbaijan’s occupied Karabakh region and in countries where the Armenian diaspora is present, such as the United States.

Thus, on May 4, 1945, a Member of the US House of Representatives from Michigan, Congressman Frank E. Hook, presented an article on Armenian Dashnaks’ sympathies for Hitler and the Holocaust, as well as their terrorist activities in the US.

The article was included in the Congressional Record (official record of the Congressional proceedings and debates), and published by the US Government.

The article describes the Armenian Dashnaks as a well-organized “revolutionary gang with a long record of terrorist-fascist activity”.

Giving detailed information about Dashnaks’ history, the article emphasizes that Dashnaks adopted terrorism as a political tool early in their existence, using both terror attacks and intimidation to silence their opponents and punish those who refused to donate to the party.

The article mentions that Dashnak terrorists murdered many Armenian Americans in the US, who were opposed to them, including Archbishop Leon Tourian, leader of the Armenian Church in America, while he was “celebrating Christmas mass” in New York.

Exposing Dashnaks’ sympathies for Nasizm, the article gives a translated quotation from September 17, 1936 issue of their Boston-based newspaper Hairenik, which calls Hitlerism and Fascism as a “gift to mankind”.

Highlighting the Armenian Dashnaks’ rampant anti-Semitism, the Congressional record mentions several articles published by their Hairenik newspaper in August 1936 “extolling the Nazi regime, the myth of Aryan culture, and whitewashing Nazi persecution”.

Calling Jews as “the most fanatical nationalists and race worshippers” supporting the Holocaust, the Armenian Dashnak newspaper wrote: “Sometimes it is difficult to eradicate these poisonous elements when they have already struck deep root like a chronic disease. And when it becomes necessary for people to eradicate them in an uncommon method, these attempts and methods are regarded revolutionary. During a surgical operation the flow of blood is a natural thing.... Under such conditions dictatorship seems to have the role of a savior.”

So practically the Armenian Dashnaks called the Holocaust - the brutal murder of 6 million Jews by the Nazis - “a surgical operation to eradicate poisonous elements.”

The Congressional record also mentions the infamous Armenian Nazi collaborator Garegin Nzhdeh as the founder of an Armenian race religion called Tseghakronism (race worshipping), which, it says, primarily targeted young Armenians and was modeled after “Hitler Youth.” The document reveals that Nzhdeh sympathized with Hitler’s racial ideas in his speeches.

Stating that Nzhdeh and his Armenian Dashnak companions were spreading these racist ideas among the US-born young Armenians, the Congressional record cites the aforementioned article published by Hairenik Weekly on Jan. 11, 1935.

The main Armenian lobby organization in the US - the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) - is an affiliate and lobbying arm of the same Dashnaks.