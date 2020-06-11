Azerbaijani community of Karabakh expresses protest to organizers of Cannes Film Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has expressed protest to the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival, Trend reports referring to the community.

The protest against the screening of the film “If there is wind” (Si le vent tombe), shot by Armenians for demonstration at the Cannes Film Festival, was expressed in the letter addressed to the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival.

“The abovementioned film was shot in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, while the Khojaly airport shown in the film belongs to Azerbaijan and was illegally restored by Armenia after the occupation,” the letter said.

In its letter, the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh brought to the attention that as a result of the occupation of part of the Azerbaijani territories, more than a million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands and for more than 30 years they have been unable to return to their houses.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.