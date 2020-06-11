President of Ireland congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

President of Ireland Michael Higgins has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“As President of Ireland and on behalf of the people of Ireland may I convey to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan sincere congratulations and warmest greetings on the occasion of your National Day,” President Higgins said.

“May I avail of this opportunity to express Ireland’s solidarity in the task of achieving a global economy that will be instrumental in offering security on the necessities of life to all the citizens who share our vulnerable planet, and in honoring our shared commitments in responding to climate change and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” the president added.

“May the coming time bring peace, well-being and happiness to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the president said.