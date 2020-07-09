Russian Foreign Ministry: UN session initiated by Azerbaijan will be constructive

Politics 9 July 2020 18:10 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

The Russian Foreign Ministry is confident that the special session of the UN General Assembly, initiated by Azerbaijan, will be held in a constructive spirit, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remark during a briefing, Trend reports on July 9.

"At the initiative of the Non-Aligned Movement and Azerbaijan as its chairman, a decision was made to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to COVID-19,” the spokesperson said. “Russia supported the proposal of its partner in the CIS. We are sure that the session will be held in a constructive manner and certain substantive decisions will be made by the end of the session.”

“In this context, we expect an interesting discussion,” Zakharova added. “Given the ongoing difficult epidemiological situation in New York, this special session is planned to be held online. Currently, the relevant procedures are being coordinated."

