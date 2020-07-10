Assistant to president: Azerbaijan continues consistently fighting COVID-19 globally
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10
Trend:
Azerbaijan continues consistently fighting COVID-19 pandemic at global level, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.
Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 10.
Latest
Murat LeCompte: Global economic, social crises do not cause any delays in TANAP’s commercial operation (Interview)