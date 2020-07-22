Armenians attack Azerbaijani demonstrators in Los Angeles (PHOTOS) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Armenians living in Los Angeles surrounded the building of Azerbaijan's Consulate General and held an action with aggressive and provocative anti-Azerbaijani slogans on July 21, Trend reports referring to the consulate.

However, to their surprise, members of the Azerbaijani community living in California opposed the Armenians, preventing their provocation.

Members of the Azerbaijani community held posters with "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Stop the aggression of Armenia!", "Justice for Khojaly!", "During the COVID-19 pandemic, Armenia started a war against Azerbaijan - Shame!" and other slogans exposing the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and the ethnic cleansing policy.

All employees of the consulate, guided by the consul general, being in the consulate’s office, constantly kept in touch with members of the community.

Enraged by this courage of Azerbaijanis who came out to the crowd of Armenians, as well as by the fact that they could not achieve the desired results, the Armenians initiated a scuffle with the Azerbaijanis.

The representatives of the Armenian community started to insult Azerbaijanis from cars, even tried to run them over. Los Angeles police had to be involved to ensure the safety of the members of the Azerbaijani community.

Seeing the growing aggression of the Armenians, the Consulate General, having contacted the local bus companies, asked for a bus to take the Azerbaijanis to a safe place. But, the Los Angeles police officers, stating that they must ensure the safety of the members of the Azerbaijani community, began themselves to escort them to the safe place.

As a result of the scuffle, seven of the Azerbaijanis, including a woman, received various injuries. Moreover, the police officer who protected this woman received a head injury. Four of the injured Azerbaijanis had to be admitted to a hospital.

Consul General Nasimi Aghayev met with the Azerbaijanis in the hospital, taking all necessary measures to bring the Armenian criminals to justice. Immediately after the incident, he contacted the Head of the Los Angeles Police Department, Michel Rey Moore, bringing his attention to the incident seriousness and expressing him utter discontent with the police’s failure to prevent the violent actions of the Armenians.

He noted that the Consulate General pre-notified the Los Angeles police about the Azerbaijani community’s responsive demonstration, and received from it a full guarantee on the security of the demonstrators.

Moore has apologized to the Consul General for the incident, saying that the incident will be seriously investigated, in connection with which a special investigation team has been created. The group has already begun the investigation.

The Consulate General raised the issue of this atrocity of Armenian criminals before the Los Angeles City Hall and other senior officials, demanding the immediate identification of the criminals, bringing them to justice and taking appropriate measures against them.