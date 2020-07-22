US ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva has commented on the issue related to the rally organized by radical Armenian Dashnaks as a sign of protest in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles, during which aggressive and provocative slogans were voiced, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on July 22.

“The radical Armenian Dashnaks living in Los Angeles held a rally as a sign of protest in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate General in the US on July 21, during which aggressive and provocative slogans were heard,” the message said.

"In response to the rally of the Armenian radical forces, the members of the Azerbaijani community in California approached the Armenian provocateurs greatly exceeding in number and voiced slogans exposing Armenia’s aggression and policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan,” the message said.

“Radical Armenian Dashnaks showed violence and aggression against peaceful Azerbaijani demonstrators,” the message said. “Even the Los Angeles police responsible for ensuring security failed to prevent their vandalism. Armenian radicals attacked Azerbaijani demonstrators. Seven Azerbaijanis, including one woman, were injured.”

“We regret that at present, in various parts of the world, including the US and a number of European countries, radical Armenian forces make attempts to show violence and vandalism against peaceful Azerbaijani demonstrators,” the message said.

“Such provocative acts, which contradict fundamental values, including the right to free expression, and generally do not fit civilized behavior, are a clear example of Armenia’s aggressive policy and its leadership carried out by radical Armenian forces,” the message said.

“Armenian criminals must be brought to justice for the violence and atrocities demonstrated by the Armenian radicals against peaceful Azerbaijani demonstrators in Los Angeles and in European countries, as well as on July 22 in Brussels.”

“At the same time, the law enforcement bodies of the corresponding countries must be responsible for ensuring the security of the Azerbaijani communities living there,” the message said.

“We would like to stress that in connection with the barbaric acts committed by Armenian radicals in Los Angeles city, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan has been summoned to the foreign ministry," the message said.