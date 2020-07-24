US ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan's MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

The US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where he met with Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov, Trend reports on July 24 referring to the ministry.

At the meeting, Khalafov informed the ambassador about the provocation made by Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

He stressed that in order to conceal the occupation policy of the militaristic Armenian authorities, after the Azerbaijani army stopped the provocation made by the Armenian military servicemen on the border, Armenians began to resort to provocations and attacks on diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis in the cities of various countries of the world, mainly in those where many Armenians live.

The deputy FM noted that several such provocations were carried out in the US.

“On July 21, unidentified persons attached a banner with an anti-Azerbaijani content to the gate of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington, which was circulated in the Armenian online and print media,” he said.

Khalafov also emphasized that another provocation and attack of Armenians took place in Los Angeles, where Armenian radical groups, having surrounded the building of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan, held an aggressive protest action accompanied by provocative slogans against Azerbaijan. During the action, Armenian demonstrators attacked a much smaller group members of the Azerbaijani community, who were conducting a peaceful rally in front of the Consulate General, and as a result of which seven Azerbaijanis, including one woman, received various injuries.

“It’s disappointing that the US police failed to stop a massive attack by aggressive Armenian radicals on representatives of the Azerbaijani community, who gathered for a peaceful rally,” he noted.

“The attack by Armenian extremist groups on peaceful Azerbaijanis and inflicting injuries on them because of their ethnicity before the eyes of the police officers undermines the authority of the US,” added the deputy FM.

Khalafov also added that the Azerbaijani side expresses strong protest and condemns those who have not fulfilled their legal obligations, and also demands that the US government bring the Armenian radicals who committed these crimes to justice, and calls for a legal assessment of these provocative actions.