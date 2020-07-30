Azerbaijani president views conditions created at modular hospital in Shaki (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at a modular hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Shaki.
The 200-bed hospital has 100 wards.
After viewing the hospital, the president met with doctors.
Doctor Nazakat Karimova thanked President Aliyev for the conditions created here.
Latest
Newly renovated Gokhmug-Baltali-Babaratma-Garadaghli-Gudula-Dashuz highway opens in Azerbaijan’s Shaki (PHOTO)