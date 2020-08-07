Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary General regarding Armenia's ongoing aggression (UPDATE)

Politics 7 August 2020 20:17 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary General regarding Armenia's ongoing aggression (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:52

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations (UN) Yashar Aliyev sent a letter to the UN Secretary General regarding the ongoing aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The letter said that on July 12, 2020, the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the norms of international law and using heavy artillery and mortars, launched an attack in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district.

In the following days, Azerbaijan's densely populated villages of Aghdam, Dondar Gushchu and Alibeyli of the Tovuz district were shelled, the letter reads.

"As a result of the Armenian aggression, a 76-year-old resident of Aghdam village Aziz Azizov was killed. Moreover, 12 soldiers and officers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were killed, numerous Azerbaijani citizens were injured. Serious damage was caused to civilian objects in Tovuz district," wrote the Azerbaijani representative.

The letter said that the purpose of these malicious actions of the Armenian armed forces is to expand aggression, gain control over heights on the territory of Azerbaijan, and thus create a threat to Azerbaijani settlements, as well as oil and gas pipelines of strategic importance, including those in the immediate vicinity to the military escalation zone (at a distance of 15-25 and 10-12 kilometers, respectively), the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

"With this act of aggression, the Armenian leadership is trying to divert the attention of the Armenian public from the deepening economic, financial and political crisis in Armenia due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," the letter said.

The attack of Armenia on Azerbaijan was undertaken after provocative statements and actions of the official Yerevan against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Aliyev stated adding that it’s enough to revisit some of these statements, which are vivid examples of the constant aggressive policy of a UN member state.

He noted that back in 2013, then Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, when asked whether the armed forces of Armenia can strike first, answered as follows: "I don’t rule out anything, because the doctrine of using the armed forces to defend the country envisioned a number of measures, both defensive and preventive ones."

Aliyev also reminded that former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, in his interview in August 2014, threatening to launch short-range ballistic missiles at large cities of Azerbaijan said: "The Azerbaijani leadership is well aware of the resources available in the arsenal of the Armenian armed forces. They know very well that we have effective ballistic missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers at our disposal, which can turn any prosperous settlement into ruins like Aghdam."

On September 21, 2017, the former Chief of the General Staff of Armenia, Lieutenant General Movses Hakobyan, admitted that "we really need more territories to better ensure the security of our republic," the letter of the Azerbaijani representative to the UN read.

The letter also quoted Lieutenant General Levon Mnatsakanyan, who was a leader of Armenian occupation forces at a press conference on July 24, 2018 and was threatening to launch missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Azerbaijan and saying that "This is part of our tactical plans. In general, in case of resumption of hostilities the ability to conduct combat operations requires striking these targets, as well as military targets. This will damage the economy of the enemy and prevent adequate supply of the armed forces. I do not see the need for this yet ... but if the need arises to hit these targets, we will hesitate not a second."

The author of the letter also refers to the statement made by Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan on March 30, 2019.

"As Defense Minister, I declare that it was me who presented the format of the territory in the name of peace. We will do the opposite - a new war for new territories. We will get rid of this situation, of the situation of constant defense, and we will admit into the army units that can fight on enemy territory," Tonoyan said, the letter reads.

Two days prior to the July 12 attack, Armenia adopted a new national security strategy. This strategy confirmed the policy of aggression and annexation, the letter emphasized. During a phone talk to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on July 13, 2020, that is, the day after the attack, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan threatened to take new positions.

The letter further reads that even the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic did not prevent Armenia from committing armed provocations.

"It's obvious that Armenia's statement that it allegedly supports the call of the UN Secretary General for a global ceasefire as well as its adherence to this call is a lie," the letter said. "Undoubtedly, Armenia's goal is not to save those in need and alleviate their suffering, but to expand its policy of aggression and annexation."

"Instead of preparing the population for peace, the current leadership of Armenia continues the annexation policy of its predecessors in word and deed. With the recent escalation, Armenia is challenging the negotiation format and disrupting the peace process, violating the norms and principles of international law, distorting the essence of the UN Security Council resolutions and other documents on the settlement of the conflict," Aliyev pointed out.

The letter also said that with the provocation, Armenia is prolonging the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, consolidating Armenia's military presence in these territories, as well as change them from demographic, cultural and physical points of view.

"Such actions have nothing to do with a peaceful and agreed settlement of the conflict," the diplomat wrote. "Azerbaijan has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to the fact that the ongoing aggression of Armenia and its illegal presence in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are the main causes for the war and the repeated escalation of the conflict on the site."

"We regularly declare that Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from the occupation of its territories and the forced resettlement of hundreds of thousands of its citizens, is most interested in an early and long-term settlement of the conflict," Aliyev stated.

"However, Azerbaijan won’t passively wait and stand by idly; Azerbaijan will adequately respond to the provocations and the violation of the ceasefire caused by Armenia," the letter said.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan, in order to repel the recent armed attacks of Armenia, took necessary countermeasures aimed at ensuring the safety of the country population, neutralizing the fire and support points of the Armenian side, forcing it to stop acts of aggression and an attempt to take the situation under control, said the letter.

"The determination and courage of the armed forces of Azerbaijan once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan will not tolerate the violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, will not reconcile with the occupation of its territories," Aliyev wrote. "Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan acts exclusively within the framework of the right to self-defense in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international legal practice."

It would be appropriate to stress again that aggression and its military consequences are not a solution to the conflict and will never lead to the political results that Armenia is striving for, the letter read.

"The settlement of the conflict is possible only on the basis of the norms and principles of international law with full respect for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan does not consider it possible to resolve the conflict outside this framework and participates in the settlement process on the basis of this conception," the diplomat concluded.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran plans to increase propylene production
Iran plans to increase propylene production
Iran's low oil income compensated by other sources
Iran's low oil income compensated by other sources
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province to boost ties with Azerbaijan
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province to boost ties with Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Latest
Lenders to start funding Kazakhstan's Big Almaty Ring Road project Business 19:08
Demand for Turkish clothing falls in int'l markets Turkey 19:03
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy spares for vehicles Tenders 19:03
Iran plans to increase propylene production Business 19:02
Some of Armenians who committed provocation against Azerbaijanis in foreign countries arrested Politics 19:00
Equinor maintaining close co-op with Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 pandemic Oil&Gas 18:43
Data on six-month fuel oil transshipment via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 18:38
Number of Georgian tourists to Turkey drops sharply Business 18:35
Number of Kazakh citizens visiting Turkey in 1H2020 down Business 18:30
Prices of SOCAR's bonds may rise Finance 18:27
Turkey discloses 1H2020 volume of cargo transshipment through Gulluk port Transport 18:23
Azerbaijan reveals latest COVID-19 data in Baku's districts Society 18:05
UAE's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for July disclosed Business 17:50
Famous Turkish design company modernizing airports of Uzbekistan Construction 17:30
Turkmenistan's complex of oil refineries announces volume of produced polypropylene Oil&Gas 17:14
Uzbekistan builds large complex in Namangan city Construction 17:08
Iran's low oil income compensated by other sources Finance 17:03
Turkmen Ministry of Health announces tender for purchase of medical equipment Tenders 17:00
Uzbekistan boosts import of charcoal from Russia Uzbekistan 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 421 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:39
Erdogan: Those injured in Beirut explosion can be treated in Turkey's hospitals Turkey 16:33
Russia leading among EAEU exporters of vehicles to Turkmenistan Business 16:30
Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals faces quarterly output decrease at some mines Business 16:19
Azerbaijani oil down in price Oil&Gas 16:01
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture, FAO launch new agricultural project Economy 16:00
Uzbekistan's export of tires from EAEU countries shrinks Business 15:59
SOCAR Aviation opens filling station at Turkish Milas-Bodrum airport Oil&Gas 15:54
Kazakh oil services company to buy gas analyzers via tender Tenders 15:52
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan continue to grow Finance 15:48
Azerbaijani president: Members of public should be involved in implementation of all the projects that are of great importance to us Politics 15:33
Azerbaijani president: Even if oil price remains at $35, Azerbaijan will fulfill all its social obligations Politics 15:18
Explosion in Lebanon will not affect world oil market Oil&Gas 15:14
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for July 2020 Finance 15:07
How Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli stake affected MOL Group’s H12020 performance? Oil&Gas 15:00
Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary General regarding Armenia's ongoing aggression Politics 14:52
MOL Group reveals net revenue from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 14:39
Over 15 enterprises use credit guarantee scheme under Produce in Georgia program Business 14:36
Infrastructure work on Georgian section of BTK railway approaching final stage Construction 14:32
Greek MFA: Greece interested in expanding trade with Turkmenistan Business 14:22
MOL Group discloses Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli production volume Oil&Gas 14:17
Uzbekistan plans to start cultivation, processing of kenaf Business 14:15
Kazakhstan ups locally-made goods export to Japan Business 14:12
Hotels take advantage of subsidized bank interest under Produce in Georgia program Business 14:09
Sites for installation of new seismic stations being selected in Azerbaijan Economy 14:04
Secondary housing prices up in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 14:02
Azerbaijani agency for SMEs development to attract foreign investment to districts (PHOTO) Business 14:01
EIB can increase its lending for renewable energy projects up to 75% Oil&Gas 13:58
EU has potential to increase LNG imports in short term Oil&Gas 13:40
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan reveals 7-month revenues from major oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 13:37
More Kazakh companies obtain right to export to China Business 13:35
Turkmenistan continues work on development of industrial zone in country's Akhal region Tourism 13:30
Latest data on number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijani capital, regions revealed Society 13:29
SOCAR talks on possible reason of fire on Azerikimya production union’s territory Oil&Gas 13:21
Greek companies open for partnership with Turkmenistan Business 13:11
UK Ambassador: Uzbekistan has untapped environmental potential Business 12:51
Turkmenistan implementing reforms to modernize its economy Turkmenistan 12:46
Dutch Ante B.V. company to establish milk processing plant in Uzbekistan Business 12:44
Cash-short U.S. biofuel industry cuts lobbying even as Iowa looms large in election US 12:37
Israel’s import of steel from Turkey down Business 12:31
EU announces third cycle of agricultural grant competition in Georgia Business 12:31
Canada, Uzbekistan expanding business cooperation Business 12:28
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to state budget for 2020 in third reading Society 12:17
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 12:15
Turkmenistan repairs road in Lebap region Transport 11:59
Azerbaijani minister reveals total amount of lump-sum payments amid COVID-19 pandemic Finance 11:59
Policy & Management Consulting Group makes forecast on remittance flows in Georgia Business 11:48
Germany provides additional financial support to Uzbekistan Finance 11:46
Baker Hughes conducts stimulation works at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: Tommy Kassem Oil&Gas 11:40
LNG price forecast lowered to for 2020 Oil&Gas 11:36
Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with EU representative (PHOTO) Politics 11:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 7 Finance 11:27
Georgia allows certain categories of foreigners to stay in country till December Transport 11:24
Spanish La Vanguardia: Armenia must realize that Azerbaijan's patience is not endless (PHOTO) Politics 11:24
Azerbaijan Finance Ministry to place interest-bearing bonds Finance 11:22
Former EBRD President Chakrabarti: Uzbekistan to diversify its agriculture sector Finance 11:12
SOCAR, Petrofac ink support services contract Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province to boost ties with Azerbaijan Business 10:53
Georgia reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, same number of recoveries Georgia 10:52
Azerbaijani banks' demand at Central Bank's currency auction fully met Finance 10:47
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 34 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:34
Customer base of Beeline in Uzbekistan shrinks ICT 10:33
Iran developing its transportation infrastructures Transport 10:03
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 7 Uzbekistan 09:50
Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company discloses its production volume Business 09:09
Export of vegetables from Georgia to Azerbaijan up Business 09:07
Beirut explosion toll rises to 149 Arab World 08:45
Azerbaijani Azsigorta insurance company's net profit grows Economy 08:24
Export of Turkish cars to world markets down since early 2020 Turkey 08:23
Kazakhstan’s KAZAKH INVEST, AEB define main cooperation areas Finance 08:12
Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Masuko resigns due to health reasons Other News 08:01
Kazakhstan records less new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:33
Chinese mainland reports 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 07:19
Hostage taker surrenders outside French bank, all six captives unharmed Europe 06:42
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 19 mln -- Johns Hopkins University Other News 06:13
Trump issues orders for U.S. ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 days US 05:31
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 710,000 World 05:08
16 port employees arrested over Beirut explosions: Lebanese judge Arab World 04:29
COVID-19 deaths in Brazil top 98,000 Other News 03:57
Britain to remove Belgium, Bahamas, Andorra from safe COVID-19 list Europe 03:19
Canada vows to retaliate against U.S. aluminum tariffs Other News 02:45
All news