Azerbaijani FM gives interview to Turkish TV channel (UPDATE)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Turkey continues, Trend reports on August 12.

Bayramov gave an interview to CNN Turk TV channel, in which he touched upon Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, the latest hostilities on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and other issues.

The minister, reminding about recent provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border since July 12, stressed that this provocation had very clear political and military goals.

According to him, by creating a new hotbed of tension on the border between the two countries in the region outside Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian state tried to involve the political organizations of which it’s a member, as well as other member states of these organizations, in the issue.

"At the same time, by creating a new source of conflict, the Armenian leadership attempted to distract its population from the socio-economic tension as a result of the [COVID-19] pandemic’s impact on the country," Bayramov said.

On the other hand, Armenia intended to create this escalation exactly in the direction where major regional projects are located, he added.

The minister noted that as a result of the decisive rebuff by the Azerbaijani army, the Armenian military units were repelled back, and the provocation was prevented.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the Armenian provocation, Azerbaijani servicemen were killed. I express once again my condolences to their families, relatives and the people of Azerbaijan," he said.

"During this provocation, the Armenian side once again revealed its terrorist essence. The Armenian army shelled the settlements, killing a 76-year-old villager. However, this is not the first such case. These are actions that, as a rule, are resorted to by Armenian military units. This once again testifies to the terrorist nature of the Armenian state," stressed the minister.

“This is the same Armenia that has committed many terrorist acts around the world, supporting ASALA and other terrorist organizations. Brotherly Turkey has also become a victim of these terrorist attacks. Armenia widely used terrorism during the occupation of Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent territories," added Bayramov.

As earlier reported, the minister's official visit to Turkey began on Aug. 11. He held meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.