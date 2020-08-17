Azerbaijanis in Europe accuse Armenian lobby of misleading int'l community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

The European Azerbaijanis Congress (EAC) held a press conference in the Hague on August 13 dedicated to the attempts of the Armenian lobby to mislead the world community, the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Journalists and a number of officials invited from all over Europe participated in the press conference at Nieuwspoort International Media Center.

Speaking at the event, EAC President Sahil Gasimov noted the urgency of holding the press conference despite the COVID-19 pandemic and extremely hot weather in Europe.

“The reason is that the Armenians, who perfidiously attacked the state border in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, disseminated fictional and false information about these military provocations in the world media. However, no one has any doubts that the Armenian armed forces relying on their patrons, attacked the state border of Azerbaijan and committed a military provocation,” Gasimov added.

“Moreover, in various cities of Europe and the US, the Azerbaijanis, who fairly protested against the occupation and aggressive policy of Armenia towards our country, were attacked by Armenian provocateurs on the basis of ethnic hatred. EAC has facts, evidence and proofs of the criminal acts committed by the Armenians against our compatriots,” the speaker said.

“The Armenian lobby and journalists, despite the complete revelation of Armenia, are still trying to deceive the world community with false information and fictitious facts. It is unacceptable, because 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands have been occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years," he stressed.

"Despite the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by the United Nations, international organizations and the world community, and the demands for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of our country, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not yet been resolved,” said Gasimov.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.