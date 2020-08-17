Azerbaijanis in Europe accuse Armenian lobby of misleading int'l community

Politics 17 August 2020 11:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijanis in Europe accuse Armenian lobby of misleading int'l community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

The European Azerbaijanis Congress (EAC) held a press conference in the Hague on August 13 dedicated to the attempts of the Armenian lobby to mislead the world community, the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Journalists and a number of officials invited from all over Europe participated in the press conference at Nieuwspoort International Media Center.

Speaking at the event, EAC President Sahil Gasimov noted the urgency of holding the press conference despite the COVID-19 pandemic and extremely hot weather in Europe.

“The reason is that the Armenians, who perfidiously attacked the state border in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, disseminated fictional and false information about these military provocations in the world media. However, no one has any doubts that the Armenian armed forces relying on their patrons, attacked the state border of Azerbaijan and committed a military provocation,” Gasimov added.

“Moreover, in various cities of Europe and the US, the Azerbaijanis, who fairly protested against the occupation and aggressive policy of Armenia towards our country, were attacked by Armenian provocateurs on the basis of ethnic hatred. EAC has facts, evidence and proofs of the criminal acts committed by the Armenians against our compatriots,” the speaker said.

“The Armenian lobby and journalists, despite the complete revelation of Armenia, are still trying to deceive the world community with false information and fictitious facts. It is unacceptable, because 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands have been occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years," he stressed.

"Despite the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by the United Nations, international organizations and the world community, and the demands for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of our country, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not yet been resolved,” said Gasimov.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture to buy pipes via tender
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture to buy pipes via tender
Kazakhstan reported new 337 COVID-19 cases in past day
Kazakhstan reported new 337 COVID-19 cases in past day
401 coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition
401 coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran discloses number of new oil wells to be drilled Oil&Gas 12:23
Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases Russia 12:19
Sony company to supply TV, radio equipment to Turkmenistan Business 12:16
Azerbaijanis in Europe accuse Armenian lobby of misleading int'l community Politics 11:55
Assistant to Azerbaijani President comments on Pashinyan's interview to BBC's HARDtalk Politics 11:51
Uzbekistan doubles industrial production volume in 1H2020 Business 11:50
Iran reveals details of steel export, import Business 11:33
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange grow Business 11:22
SOCAR updates on project for gas supply to Georgia’s mountainous regions Oil&Gas 11:19
Czech reported coronavirus cases exceed 20,000 Europe 11:06
Students of Baku Higher Oil School become national finalists of global competition Society 11:01
Jewish Press: Hundreds of Azerbaijani Jews demonstrate against Armenia’s aggression (PHOTO) Politics 10:57
Uzbekistan aims to boost footwear production Business 10:38
Israel Air Force to hold first-ever exercises on German soil Israel 10:38
German watchdog launches Amazon investigation Europe 10:31
Large quantities of Indian, Russian products to be transited via Iran Business 10:25
Iran modernizes pipeline for gas condensate exports Oil&Gas 10:17
Russia, US purchase aviation kerosene in Turkmenistan Business 10:10
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 17 Uzbekistan 10:08
Iranian currency rates for August 17 Finance 10:05
Azerbaijan, Croatia have increasing interest in starting charter flights Economy 09:55
Caspian Drilling Company announces planned time of Satti upgrade completion Oil&Gas 09:48
Thailand plans more stimulus measures this month Other News 09:42
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 31 times Politics 09:25
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 09:25
Oil prices advance as China ramps up U.S. crude imports Oil&Gas 09:25
Number of permissions granted for construction down in Georgia Construction 09:19
Turkmenistan reveals construction data Construction 08:54
Online retail turnover in Azerbaijan doubles Finance 08:52
Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran announces amount of foreign investment Finance 08:45
Japan's Abe admitted to hospital for health checkup Other News 08:44
Iran discloses volume of funds paid to wheat farmers Business 08:39
Azerbaijan reveals data on registered cash receipts for refunding part of VAT to consumers Finance 08:37
Kazakhstan reported new 337 COVID-19 cases in past day Kazakhstan 08:19
Number of mines put into operation in Iran's Semnan Province increases Business 07:58
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Communications talks necessary cyber security measures ICT 07:53
British trade minister pledges to fight 'unfair' U.S. tariffs Europe 07:45
Turkey to use local teams to enforce COVID-19 precautions Turkey 07:14
New Zealand's Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up Other News 06:27
Brazil's first lady recovers from COVID-19 Other News 05:58
Brazil sees 620 COVID-19 deaths in one day Other News 05:17
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 5.4 mln: Johns Hopkins University US 04:29
Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center Russia 03:45
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 267,000 in past day - WHO World 03:01
Italy closes nightclubs as coronavirus cases rise among young Europe 02:15
Mexico president says COVID-19 vaccine expected to be ready early next year Other News 01:31
At least seven dead in blast at hotel in Somalia's capital Other News 00:55
Germany tracks down most travellers with COVID after test blunder Europe 00:11
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss Putin’s initiative on Gulf security summit Russia 16 August 23:30
FMs of Israel, UAE hold phone talk after ties normalized Israel 16 August 22:58
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo via Iran's Northern Railway expands Business 16 August 22:34
Iraq reports highest 4,348 daily COVID-19 cases, 176,931 in total Other News 16 August 22:11
Most of money for purchased wheat and rapeseed paid to farmers in Iran's Qazvin Province Business 16 August 21:45
Volume of foreign investment in Iran's Zanjan Province announced Finance 16 August 21:28
Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile towards southern kingdom Arab World 16 August 21:21
Volume of purchased wheat in Iran's Yazd Province up Business 16 August 20:55
Zambian farmers urged to learn Chinese technologies Other News 16 August 20:49
Kelly Degnan: Electoral reforms adopted, but they need to be implemented now Georgia 16 August 20:33
Azerbaijan records multiple growth of its exports to Moldova Finance 16 August 20:19
Iran discloses amount of foreign investment on greenhouses of Aras Free Trade, Industrial Zonе Business 16 August 20:18
Iran declares value of sweets and chocolate exports Business 16 August 20:11
Turkish intelligence agency kills PKK's so-called Hakurk head in N Iraq Turkey 16 August 19:59
As Canada curbs methane emissions, new measurements show problem bigger than thought Other News 16 August 18:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Aug.7 - Aug. 14) Finance 16 August 18:30
Turkish energy ministry bans local industrial company from participating in TPAO's tenders Turkey 16 August 18:29
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises Finance 16 August 18:28
Kyrgyzstan reports 211 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 16 August 18:26
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports revealed Business 16 August 18:24
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 17 Oil&Gas 16 August 18:19
Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 16 August 18:15
İran says US knows it has no right to invoke snapback clause of JCPOA Politics 16 August 18:00
Out of new COVID-19 cases, source of infection into two cases is unknown Georgia 16 August 17:19
Azerbaijan confirms 178 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 August 16:50
Palestine vows robust foreign policy against UAE-Israeli normalization deal Arab World 16 August 16:39
Uzbekistan’s total number of COVID-19 cases nearing 35 thsd Uzbekistan 16 August 16:24
Bank Melli Iran continues to sell additional property Finance 16 August 15:47
Purchase of wheat continues in Iran's Lorestan Province Business 16 August 15:43
Azerbaijani MP: OSCE Minsk Group should respect its decisions Politics 16 August 15:42
Oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline decreases Oil&Gas 16 August 15:38
Turkey consumes 2nd-cheapest natural gas in Europe in July Oil&Gas 16 August 15:29
Earthquake hit Georgia Georgia 16 August 15:24
First floating solar panel station has been commissioned in Iran Oil&Gas 16 August 15:04
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 16 Society 16 August 14:42
Tea harvesting continues in Iran Business 16 August 14:27
Rains trigger flood in India's Telangana state Other News 16 August 13:54
Four new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Adjara Georgia 16 August 13:45
401 coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition Kazakhstan 16 August 13:40
Prices of Azerbaijani oil change Finance 16 August 13:38
New contracts to be signed in Iran’s oil sector Oil&Gas 16 August 13:36
Turkish universities to open in October with hybrid education model Turkey 16 August 13:11
New Foreign Ministry spokesman appointed Politics 16 August 12:32
Turkish aid delivered to Lebanon after blast strengthens bilateral ties Turkey 16 August 11:59
21 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan clashes Other News 16 August 11:23
New Zealand coalition partner calls for vote delay due to COVID-19 Other News 16 August 10:47
Iranian official talks oil exploration details Oil&Gas 16 August 10:39
Iran reveals volume of loans allocated for exporters Finance 16 August 10:32
Kyrgyzstan to increase export of ecologically clean agricultural products Kyrgyzstan 16 August 10:25
Kazakhstan, Belgium boost mutual trade Business 16 August 10:22
Turkey's export of wood, furniture plummets Turkey 16 August 10:21
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 August 09:57
All news