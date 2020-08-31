Turkish TRT World shows TV report on Armenia's military provocation in Tovuz direction (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish English-language international news channel TRT World showed a telecast on the military provocation of Armenia in the direction of the Tovuz district on the border with Azerbaijan, made on July 2020, Trend reports.

The Turkey-based channel prepared a video segment in the territories of Azerbaijan, exposed to the provocation from Armenia.

TRT World’s reporter Ubay Shahbandar said that the clash on one of the world's most vulnerable borders has brought him back to Azerbaijan, a country with which he got familiarized over the years.

Shahbandar enlightened viewers on the provocation of the Armenian armed forces.