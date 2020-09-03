Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of newly renovated Children’s Art School in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Children’s Art School No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazde in Yasamal district, Baku after major overhaul.
The Children's Arts School was renovated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
