Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of newly renovated Children’s Art School in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Children’s Art School No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazde in Yasamal district, Baku after major overhaul.

The Children's Arts School was renovated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.