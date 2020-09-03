OSCE PA concerned with illegal resettlement of Lebanese Armenians in occupied Azerbaijani territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

The members of the leadership (Bureau) of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) expressed concern at a meeting held on September 2 about the illegal resettlement of Lebanese Armenians to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, Trend reports.

The Bureau's members are also concerned by the intensity of provocations committed by the aggressor country against Azerbaijan in recent months.

A press release published on the results of the online meeting of the Bureau of the assembly on the OSCE PA website said that OSCE PA President Giorgi Tsereteli at the event touched upon issues related to the ongoing conflicts in the OSCE region, the escalation that has occurred in recent months on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the illegal border process continuing on the territory of Georgia, and the continuation of the illegal occupation of the territories of Ukraine.