Environmental terror in occupied Azerbaijani lands poses serious threat to region (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Armenia continues to violate all principles of international law related to the protection and management of water resources in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and at the transboundary level, the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said in their joint statement, Trend reports on September 15.



The hostile attitude towards nature and environmental terror in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding districts of Azerbaijan currently occupied by Armenia, pose a serious threat to the environment of the entire region, the statement reads.

According to the statement, as a result of the heavy pollution of transboundary rivers by Armenia, there is a great threat to the survival of wildlife in these rivers. At the same time, the use of reservoirs in the occupied territories has become impossible and has become a potential source of danger for the population living in the surrounding areas due to lack of maintenance.

“Armenia's non-participation in the UN Convention on the "Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes" makes it impossible to resolve transboundary water issues within the framework of international norms,” the statement further reads. “Resolution No. 2085, adopted in 2016 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on deliberate deprivation of the residents of Azerbaijan's border regions of water, reflecting the demand of immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the mentioned region and ensuring investigation of independent engineers and hydrologists on the spot, has not been implemented.”

“On the contrary, Armenia has expanded its activities in this direction. In recent days, the blockage of the Indjasu River, which runs through the village of Dovekh in the Tavush region of Armenia and flows into the reservoir in the village of Kemerli in the Gazakh region, has deprived the local population of water,” the statement adds.