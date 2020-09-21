Pashinyan does everything to disrupt negotiation process - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does everything to disrupt the negotiation process, and he does it in front of the OSCE Minsk Group, Azerbaijani MP Elshan Musayev told Trend.

“Pashinyan understands that he has lost. He is in panic and makes one irresponsible statement after another. Armenia and its leadership still cannot accept reality, do not intend to abandon their provocative actions, and continue their occupation policy,” said the MP.

"By its actions, the Armenian leadership is currently trying to divert attention from the internal collapse, clumsy and aimless policies of Pashinyan. However, it will not work. These attempts will also fail. The Azerbaijani army is capable of repelling all provocations of Armenia and liberating our lands,” stressed Musayev.

“Pashinyan's statements are absurd and senseless. The occupying country, whose prime minister he is, ignores all the basic principles of international law, UN resolutions. The whole world says that Karabakh is Azerbaijan. Except for Pashinyan. However, he himself understands that this cannot continue. Pathos, cliches, and inappropriate threats will not get you very far. Recent events and fighting on the front lines have shown that weakness of Armenia's own military power. Without outside support, Armenia will not be strong enough to hold out for long,” the MP emphasized.