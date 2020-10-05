Phone talk held between Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Minsk Group's US Co-chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

Phone talks between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair of the US Andrew Schofer was held on October 5, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bayramov informed the US diplomat about the high tension in the region, especially about the targeted shelling of civilians and Azerbaijani facilities by Armenia.

The minister noted that the rocket fire on Azerbaijani cities far from the front line, including the shelling from the territory of Armenia of the second largest city of Azerbaijan - Ganja - led to civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure.

During the phone talk, Bayramov also stressed that as a result of shelling from Armenia, the number of victims among the civilian population of Azerbaijan has reached 24 people, and 111 people have been wounded.

“Armenia, carrying out military provocations, is aimed at scaring the civilian population and spreading panic. The military-political leadership of Armenia openly demonstrates the use of terror tactics,” the Azerbaijani FM stressed.

In turn, Andrew Schofer, having expressed serious concern about the growing tension in the region, stressed the importance of observing the ceasefire.

The Azerbaijani FM noted that an important condition for ensuring peace in the region in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict is the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied Azerbaijani lands.