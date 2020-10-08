Azerbaijani president on positions of Russia, Iran and US on Nagorno Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview to CNN-Türk television commented on positions of Russia, Iran and the US on Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Trend reports.

Russia as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group also carries out a mediation mission, of course, the head of state said.

“We have no problem with this. At the same time, Russia is the only country among the three co-chair countries that is our neighbor. Naturally, we have long-term historical relations with Russia. At present, Russia is developing ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is a very important fact. Therefore, there are no problems either in the bilateral format or within the Minsk Group. During these events, Russia's position has been responsible,” Azerbaijani president said.

President Ilham Aliyev also said that Iranian officials have supported Azerbaijan's just cause: “A few days ago, Iranian officials said that the occupation must be stopped, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored and our IDPs must return to their native lands. This is a fair position.”

“America is also a co-chair of the Minsk Group. Together with two other co-chairs, they participate in these affairs. I had no contact with the President of America. However, high-ranking US officials have naturally expressed their opinion on this issue and in connection with these events. At the same time, the distinguished Donald Trump also made a statement on this matter. I believe that his statement was complete and logical. Our bilateral ties with America are developing successfully. In many areas, we act as partners. Naturally, America as a superpower expresses its position on this issue. We are satisfied with their position as well,” the head of state said.