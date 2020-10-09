OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Azerbaijani delegation discussing Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

The negotiations of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs with the Azerbaijani delegation on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are taking place in Geneva, Azerbaijani Parliament’s Deputy Arzu Naghiyev said in his interview to Russian 'Vestnik Kavkaza' information agency, Trend reports.

According to Naghiyev, the Azerbaijani delegation went to Geneva, first of all, to listen to the new proposals of the Minsk Group.

“Azerbaijan itself has already presented its condition - the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territories, and now the question is what the diplomats from the group will talk about," he said. "The conditions to which they are now calling on both sides - for peace, for negotiations - should be reflected in binding documents. The first point in such documents should be the withdrawal of Armenian troops, with a schedule indicating date and areas to be left by them.”

“All this should be fixed in writing and recognized as binding on all members of the OSCE Minsk Group," he said.

Naghiyev added that Azerbaijan will be ready for a new truce, but only when all Armenian armed forces, including foreign armed grous leave occupied Azerbaijani lands.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.