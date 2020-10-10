People of Armenian origin in Karabakh - hostages of criminal regime, says President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

People of Armenian origin in Nagorno-Karabakh are hostages of a criminal regime which is there, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Sky News TV channel, Trend reports.

“We never attack civilians. What we did in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, we attacked their tanks, we hit their guns, their artillery systems, and also their military infrastructure. It is not our fault that these military infrastructures sometimes is situated in the city center. But we never on purpose attack civilians," he said.

"There was never a deliberate attack on civilians on our side. On the contrary, every day the city of Tartar which is very close to the line of contact is being bombed. We get 2 thousand shells a day hitting the city. It is almost destroyed and nobody talks about it. So, please let’s be fair about that, we didn’t start it, and we don’t need to attack civilians," said President Aliyev.

"We need our territories. Why should we attack civilians with whom we plan to live side by side after the war is over? People of Armenian origin in Nagorno-Karabakh are hostages of a criminal regime which is there. They will, I am sure, live side by side with us in peace and dignity after the war is over,” the head of state said.