Defense ministry says Azerbaijan destroys Armenian radar system in Khojaly district (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

The Azerbaijani army has destroyed the 19J6 (ST-68U) radar system of the Armenian armed forces in Khojaly district, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The 19J6 radar system destroyed by the Azerbaijani army was designed to detect, recognize and track air targets, including cruise missiles. This system provides the setting of air targets, as well as their coordinates and the country to which they belong.