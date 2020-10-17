Missiles fired at Mingachevir intercepted by air defense forces - General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

The Armed Forces of the invading Armenia violated the norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their additional protocols, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire announced on October 10, 2020, at 12:00. Heavy artillery continues to fire at localities and strategic targets, targeting the population, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Armenian Armed Forces fired rockets at Mingachevir on October 17 at about 01:00 am a large industrial city located more than 100 km from the front line, aiming at the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station, the largest thermal power plant in the South Caucasus.

The missiles were intercepted by the Air Defense Forces of the Azerbaijani army.

Employees of the Prosecutor's office conduct an inspection of the scene and carry out the necessary operational and investigative measures.