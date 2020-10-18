Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.18
Trend:
Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his official Twitter page wrote congratulations on the occasion of October 18 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports referring to the publication of the Turkish President.
The publication of the Turkish President says: "I congratulate Azerbaijan, our dear brother, dear friend, on the occasion of October 18 - Independence Day. We will continue to support Azerbaijan in all spheres and together with our brothers in the struggle for the Motherland, adhering to the idea of "One Nation, Two States".
