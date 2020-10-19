Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages

Politics 19 October 2020 16:17 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Some 61 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, 282 wounded as a result of Armenia’s attacks against Azerbaijani civilians, Trend reports on Oct. 15 citing the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

Some 341 civilian facilities, 1,846 houses, and 90 apartment buildings were damaged.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

