Armenian aggression against innocents in Azerbaijan - condemnable offense, says Pakistani expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The continued Armenian troops' aggression against the innocent people of Azerbaijan is a condemnable offense, editor-in-chief of Pakistan's Daily Islamabad Post newspaper Ansar Bhatti told Trend, commenting on the shelling of the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

Despite the humanitarian ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the civilian population of Ganja, which is the territory outside the conflict zone of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“By doing so, the Armenian forces and the Armenian government are committing gross human rights violations besides trampling international laws and norms. Killing of innocent people speaks volumes for the cruelty of the Armenian forces” said Bhatti.

The editor-in-chief outlined that as per international norms and laws, even during wars civilians’ population is never targeted.

He believes that Azerbaijan's government must reach out to world bodies such as the United Nations and world powers in order to expose Armenia.

“Pakistan fully supports Azerbaijan and will continue to do so. Just yesterday Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov. The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Pakistan side expressed full solidarity with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and its people at this difficult time,” said Bhatti.

Bhatti added that keeping in view barbarities of Armenia, war crimes investigations should be carried out and Azerbaijan should take this case to the world community.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva