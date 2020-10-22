Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Ganja, witnesses damages following Armenia's attack (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick arrived in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, which continuous missile strikes of the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend’s regional correspondent reports.

The Mayor’s Office of Ganja told Trend that the ambassador observed the strikes-affected territory, met with the relatives of those killed and wounded as a result of the Armenian terror.

Dick also visited a hostel where people whose houses were destroyed following missile attacks, are temporarily housed.

The ambassador was informed on the situation in details.

After Ganja, he will also visit Mingachevir city. The ambassador’s trips to Ganja and Mingachevir are aimed at getting acquainted with the consequences of missile strikes from Armenia on the spot, as well as providing humanitarian aid to the victims.