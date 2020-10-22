More military equipment of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22
Trend:
More military equipment, manpower and fortified positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed.
Trend presents the footage:
With this Armenian government unfortunately, prospects for peaceful settlement very remote - President Aliyev
Latest
With this Armenian government unfortunately, prospects for peaceful settlement very remote - President Aliyev
With liberation of Aghband settlement, taking full control over Azerbaijani-Iranian state border ensured - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani Army liberates 3 villages of Fuzuli district, 4 villages of Jabrayil district - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani Army liberates 13 villages, Aghband settlement of Zangilan district - Azerbaijani president
Restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - undoubtedly legitimate process - Georgian expert
Yerevan's foreign policy only possible if Armenia accepts it needs to make peace with Azerbaijan - Svante Cornell
Turkmenistan’s geographic location offers potential for country’s economy, says US Embassy in Turkmenistan
Azerbaijani artillerymen continue to make precise strikes at firing points of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia clarifying issue on prohibiting Azerbaijani citizens to use Pobeda Airlines' services
Your statements every evening about how many villages, cities have been liberated from occupation bring joy to people all over Turkey - Turkish Chief Ombudsman
There is not single surviving building in liberated cities, in these villages, in most of them - Azerbaijani president
Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Ganja, witnesses damages following Armenia's attack (PHOTO)
Karabakh conflict should be settled on issues of boundary lines, sovereignty issues - US Ambassador to NATO
Armenians fire at Azerbaijan’s Gabala and Kurdamir cities by using Elbrus ballistic missiles (PHOTO)