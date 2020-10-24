Armenian government should understand that they are not now in position to dictate - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Armenian government should understand that they are not now in a position to dictate, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French Le Figaro newspaper, Trend reports.

“If they stop now and behave in a constructive way, if they publicly commit to the basic principles elaborated by France, Russia and the United States which Azerbaijan is committed to, then, of course everything will stop and we will go back on negotiation table. By the way, I am in this process for 17 years. I worked with two former Armenian presidents and we made not a big progress, but we made progress. We were meeting regularly. There have been regular meetings in Moscow, in Paris, in Washington. But after Mr. Pashinyan came to power, he actually did everything in order to destroy negotiation process not only by his statements, but by his military provocations. And since he came to power for already two years or more, there is no process. Therefore, I think the political settlement is possible. But Armenian government should understand that they are not now in a position to dictate, because status quo no more exists, line of contact no more exists. We created a new reality on the ground. And they have to take that into account,” the head of state said.