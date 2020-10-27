Azerbaijani parliament approves resolution to rename Veng village to Chinarli village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament approved the resolution to rename Veng village to Chinarli village at the plenary session on Oct. 27, Trend reports.

The bill "On renaming Veng village in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district into Chinarli village" was discussed at the meeting.

After the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.

In his appeal to people on October 20, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that from now on Veng village will be called Chinarli village.