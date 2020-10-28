Armenian troops again shell Azerbaijan's Barda, casualties reported

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

By violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled Azerbaijan’s Barda city by using 'Smerch' multiple rocket launchers, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Oct. 28.

The strikes resulted in killed and wounded, as well as damaged infrastructure, said the ministry.

"Following missile attacks on Tartar, Armed Forces of Armenia fired missiles on Barda,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on Twitter.

"No lessons learned from yesterday's killing of civilians with cluster weapons. Armenia must end its military occupation and war crimes."