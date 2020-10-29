Armenia shells Goygol district, fire breaks out in forest - Ministry of Emergency Situations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces, along with the fact that grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime, fire from heavy artillery and missile launchers at Azerbaijani settlements, civilian objects, including private and apartment buildings, farms, also continue ecological terror, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

The territory of the Goygol district, located outside the combat zone, was fired from heavy artillery installations of the Armenian Armed Forces.

“As a result, a fire broke out in the forest. The appropriate forces of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in extinguishing the fire. Urgent measures are currently being taken to prevent the spread of the fire and to extinguish it,” said the ministry.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working in an enhanced mode. In case of emergency situations, the ministry asks to call hotline #112.