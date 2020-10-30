Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs, OSCE MG Co-Chairs holding Karabakh talks in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.30

Trend:

On October 30, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Geneva, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said that during the meeting, BAyramov informed the co-chairs on the position of Azerbaijanon Nagorno Karabakh conflict, destructive actions of Armenia, Armenian attacks on civilians and settlements, the use of prohibited weapons by Armenia against civilians, and its war crimes.

Then a meeting between the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. The meeting is currently ongoing.