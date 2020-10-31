Presence of PKK terrorists in ranks of Armenian Armed Forces - fact, says aide to Azerbaijani president (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The presence of PKK terrorists from Syria and Iraq in the ranks of Armenian Armed Forces is a fact, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on Oct.31.

According to Hajiyev, on October 30, a number of Armenian information resources, referring to the official structures of Armenia, circulated video footage of the testimony of a ‘Syrian militant’ who allegedly participated in hostilities in the ranks of the Azerbaijani army, but was later detained by Armenian servicemen.

As he noted, within a month the Armenian side is trying to prove with such cheap and unprofessionally staged fake videos and information that mercenaries are allegedly fighting on the side of Azerbaijan.

"As President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated in various interviews with foreign media, the purpose of these statements is Armenia, which for many years has been trying to keep the territory of our country under occupation, - to overshadow the successful military operations of Azerbaijani Armed Forces to liberate the occupied territories of the country, strike a blow at the prestige of our country, which is at the forefront of the fight against international terrorism,” he said.

“In the one-minute video presented by the Armenians, many of the videos are repeatedly shot and then mounted. During a linguistic examination of the voice of the person giving testimony, it was found that this is one of the Kurds living in Syria,” Hajiyev further explained. “At the 47th second of the video, he speaks with a low voice in Kurdish and then passes back to Arabic. This fact gives reason to believe that this person may be a member of the PKK terrorist group (the presence of the PKK terrorists brought from Syria and Iraq in the ranks of the Armenian Armed Forces is a fact). This person feels difficulty when reading a text that has been memorized in advance or presented through a prompter. It’s assumed that the second person who takes part in the questioning and speaks Arabic is not an Arab, but a Syrian Armenian.”

He paid attention to the fact that this person was in the uniform of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

“Another remarkable fact is that the recent photo, posted by Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan and later deleted by Armenian Defense Ministry, showed the minister surrounded by Armenian servicemen participating in the hostilities and also two people in clothes similar to the uniform of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said.

According to him, the state bodies of Azerbaijan have irrefutable evidence and operational data about foreigners and mercenaries, including members of terrorist organizations brought from Syria and taking part in hostilities within Armenian military units.

“It would be better if Armenian Defense Ministry and other authorities, instead of spreading such mounted videos, would provide the Armenian public with reliable information," he added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.