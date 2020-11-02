Armenians open fake profiles of Azerbaijani president's assistant on social media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

Trend:

Armenian users on social media have created fake profiles of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Trend reports on Nov.2.

Hikmat Hajiyev himself noted the issue via his Twitter profile.

"Dear users, @hikmet_hajiyev on Twitter and Hikmet Hajiyev on the Telegram channel were created on my behalf. Previously, similar fake profiles were created on Instagram and Facebook. On Twitter, I have only one account - @HikmetHajiyev," wrote the president's assistant.

In his another post, Hajiyev noted that through one of the fake profiles, comments are written under the publications of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

"Armenian propaganda machine creates such fake profiles on my behalf and then writes comments to MFA Armenia. It is ridiculous," he wrote.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.