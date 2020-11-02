President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by former Turkish PM Binali Yildirim (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by former Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yildirim.
