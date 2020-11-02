Turkish export to OIC countries decline in 9M2020
Turkish export to OIC countries decline in 9M2020
Iran to implement integrated electronic government
Iran to implement integrated electronic government
Iran`s MFA continues consultations on FATF rulings
Iran`s MFA continues consultations on FATF rulings
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund decreases currency sales at auctions Finance 15:29
Zenith Energy reveals cost of termination of its operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:26
Apartment sales up in Georgia Business 15:25
Turkey unveils 9M2020 cargo shipment via its ports from Albania Turkey 15:21
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 2 Society 15:18
Turkish delegation in Baku to support Azerbaijan - TOBB (PHOTO) Politics 15:18
Zenith Energy reports decline of oil sales from assets in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:17
Galt & Taggart talks about main macroeconomic indicators of Georgia Business 15:15
Turkish export to OIC countries decline in 9M2020 Turkey 15:07
Iran’s AEOI must implement decision of the Iranian parliament Nuclear Program 15:05
Israel starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine as schools slowly reopen Israel 15:02
Goldman slashes Europe's fourth quarter economic growth outlook Europe 15:00
Zenith Energy reduced oil output in Azerbaijan during FY ended March 31 Oil&Gas 14:55
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 14:54
Iran to test its coronavirus vaccine on humans in coming weeks Society 14:43
Georgia enacts new regulations on dairy industry Business 14:42
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of tanks for petroleum products Tenders 14:38
Azerbaijani Agency of SMEs announces competition for entrepreneurs, managers Economy 14:34
Georgian Adjara Textile to complete construction of enterprise in Rustavi Construction 14:32
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds deposit auction Finance 14:29
No grounds for Russia to intervene in Karabakh conflict, says Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:27
Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter to President Aliyev Politics 14:23
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by former Turkish PM Binali Yildirim (PHOTO) Politics 14:15
Russian Export Center talks successful activity in Azerbaijan during COVID-19 Business 14:00
Iranian government must suspend additional control mechanisms of nuclear deal - Iranian parliament Nuclear Program 13:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 13:53
Azerbaijan discloses 9M2020 revenues from tobacco export Business 13:53
Azerbaijan's MP talks parliamentary elections in Georgia Georgia 13:50
Area of residential premises per capita to increase in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Construction 13:49
Country-wide money transfers volume down in Kazakhstan Finance 13:48
Uzbek oil refinery opens tender for design and construction Tenders 13:48
Kazakhstan's import from US decreases in value year-on-year Business 13:46
Almost 180 mb of ACG oil shipped from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 13:46
Azerbaijanis in Italy protest Armenia's terrorist attacks against civilians Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:44
Azerbaijanis in Switzerland rally against terrorist attacks on Ganja and Barda (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:36
"We All Stand with Azerbaijan!" rally held in Canada (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:28
"Karabakh is Azerbaijan" rally held in Istanbul Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:27
Azerbaijanis community of Australia held protests in Sydney (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Canada decreases export to Kazakhstan twofold amid COVID-19 Business 13:11
Azerbaijani import of ships, floating structures up over fivefold Business 13:10
Kazakhstan’s National Atomic Company keeps its 2020 guidance unchanged despite COVID-19 Business 13:06
Armenia never follows negotiations, Trend's editor-in-chief tells 'France 24' (VIDEO) Politics 13:01
Kazakh Kazatomprom's decreased wellfield dev't activity results in lower 3Q2020 output Business 12:59
Parliamentary elections in Georgia held in normal, democratic atmosphere - National Congress Georgia 12:57
Value of 9M2020 Russian-Turkish cargo movement disclosed Turkey 12:55
Naturelgaz purchases SOCAR Turkey's LNG, CNG distribution operations Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijan's PM receives Turkish delegation (PHOTO) Politics 12:53
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender for deposit reserves assesment Tenders 12:50
Iran to implement integrated electronic government Business 12:50
Iran`s MFA continues consultations on FATF rulings Business 12:49
Turkmenistan's natural gas production to increase - GECF Oil&Gas 12:49
Azerbaijan ups import of French products in 9M2020 Business 12:48
USAID assists Uzbekistan in improving volume, quality of agricultural products Uzbekistan 12:46
Anti-Russian campaign launched by Armenian political scientists Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:39
Iran Agricultural Ministry criticizes buying saffron below-approved price Business 12:35
Azerbaijan writing history in Karabakh conflict – former Turkish PM Politics 12:34
Any inconsistency in clearance of essential goods - unacceptable - President of Iran Business 12:33
Azerbaijani currency rates for November 2 Finance 12:32
Turkmen Airlines extends suspension of flights due to COVID-19 Transport 12:30
Iran to offer complete chain of steel on stock exchange Business 12:28
Azerbaijani ambassador to US comments on biased anti-Azerbaijani reports Politics 12:22
Iran's Fisheries Organizatin talks farming of trout in next several years Business 12:20
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to attract transport services Tenders 12:20
Persons illegally exploiting gold deposits in Karabakh put on int'l wanted list Politics 12:20
Iran boosts its exports via Kurdistan Province Business 12:19
Georgian CEC reveals preliminary results of parliamentary elections Georgia 12:19
Uzbekistan to develop transport, logistics sector for Central Asian countries under UN special program Transport 12:17
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region increases area for mung bean cultivation Business 12:00
Georgia records 1,852 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:58
80% of natural gas production to stem from new projects by mid-century Oil&Gas 11:57
Iran building parts for its satellites domestically Business 11:53
Armenian troops suffer heavy damage during attack on Azerbaijan's Zangilan district Politics 11:49
Natural gas output to rise by more than 50% by 2050 Oil&Gas 11:46
Britain extends help to coronavirus-hit borrowers Europe 11:46
EU makes statement on Parliamentary elections in Georgia Georgia 11:43
Volume of almonds exported from Uzbekistan for 9M2020 revealed Business 11:42
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian war plane Politics 11:40
Iran declares details of its imports Business 11:39
Iran reveals details of its exports Business 11:28
Iran 's priority - to expand non–oil export Business 11:14
Iran to produce more railway cars Business 11:10
Iran’s CBI unveils details of imports and exports Business 11:08
Winter wheat sowing completed in Turkmenistan Business 11:07
Armenians open fake profiles of Azerbaijani president's assistant on social media Politics 10:58
Price of imported diesel fuel in Uzbekistan down Oil&Gas 10:48
Israeli startups raised nearly $800m in October Israel 10:48
Uzbekistan’s crop production for 9M2020 increases Uzbekistan 10:45
Liquidity in Iran increases Finance 10:45
President Aliyev meets SecGen of Turkic Council, president of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges, president of Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHOTO) Politics 10:43
Over 393,000 remain under medical supervision over coronavirus in Russia Russia 10:41
ANAMA receives emergency calls regarding shells falling on Azerbaijan’s territory Nov. 1 (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:41
ExxonMobil could sustain, profit marginally at lower price environment Oil&Gas 10:34
Armenia violates ceasefire on border with Azerbaijan Politics 10:30
Uzbekistan imports large volume of Turkmen products Business 10:24
Reuters confirms presence of foreign fighters among Armenian troops - top official Politics 10:17
Azerbaijani army uses modern technological weapons - MoD Politics 10:15
Iranian currency rates for November 2 Finance 10:12
Assistant to Azerbaijani President condemns Armenians in US attacking NY Times (PHOTO) Politics 10:12
Azerbaijani president's assistant exposes bad Armenian fake (PHOTO) Politics 10:11
Iran discloses its foreign debt Finance 10:05
All news