Armenian people are going through what Azerbaijani people went through in 1992 - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

The Armenian people are going through what the Azerbaijani people went through in 1992, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during visit to the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities, Trend reports.

“We forced the enemy to do so, we showed the enemy where it belongs, we showed the greatness of the Azerbaijani people,” Azerbaijani president said.

“For 30 years, the Armenian leadership, their patrons, pro-Armenian and Azerbaijan-phobic forces had been inventing myths about Armenia’s strong army, the Armenian people being combative and the Azerbaijani people being unable to fight. We have destroyed this fabrication, we have shown who is a combative people, we have shown who is victorious," said the president.

"Those who led Azerbaijan in the early 1990s simply did not pay attention to army building and dragged our country into chaos and anarchy. In those years, when our lands were occupied, the then government started a civil war, the PFPA-Musavat tandem took their own soldiers prisoner and bombed Ganja. This was why the lands were lost. The Armenian people are going through what the Azerbaijani people went through in 1992,” the head of state said.