Civil organizations hold rally in front of French embassy in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

A rally was held in front of the French embassy in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 20.

The participants of the rally, representing 13 civil organizations, protested against putting the issue of recognizing the illegal regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh region for discussion in the French Senate.

“Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is recognized by the whole world and all international organizations,” Nargiz Khalaf, participant of the rally, member of the Integration of Azerbaijani Youth to Europe organization, told Trend.

"Despite the UN Security Council’s four resolutions on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Azerbaijan was able to ensure the implementation of these documents through the military force,” Khalaf added.

“The Azerbaijani civil society protests against the attempt of the French Senate to consider the issue of recognizing the illegal regime and we want to convey this appeal, in the form of a protest, to the French Senate through the embassy of this country,” Khalaf said. “Nagorno-Karabakh region is Azerbaijan!"