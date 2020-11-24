Pashinyan imprisoning captures all opposition, West remains silent - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.24

Trend:

Pashinyan is a nobody, his only concern now is to stay in power, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque, Trend reports.

He is imprisoning the opposition, the West remains silent about this," said the president.

“Who is Pashinyan? I do not want to talk about him now. I have already said what is necessary. Kocharyan and Sargsyan, you have knelt before us, you have brought this place, all the occupied lands, to this plight. You have destroyed this mosque. They fled and hid during the Second Karabakh War. They could not even stick their noses into the battle zone. So where is your heroism? I said to them – take out this metal scrap, it has no value.

"Look, I am standing here, in front of the mosque you have destroyed, in the city of Aghdam which you destroyed, I came here with my army. I came here as a winner, while you will live the rest of your pathetic life with a mark of defeat and cowardice. War criminals and Khojaly executioners, we have destroyed you. Azerbaijani soldiers, Azerbaijani officers have destroyed you. And it serves you right!” the head of state said.