New reality emerged in our region, Azerbaijan created this reality - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

A new reality has emerged in our region. We have created it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has created this reality. We have driven the enemy out of our lands. We have fulfilled the resolutions of the UN Security Council. These resolutions have remained on paper for 27 years. For 27 years, these resolutions have been a piece of paper for many – not only for Armenia but also for others. We said that international law is on our side and that resolutions of the UN Security Council require a withdrawal of the occupying forces from our lands. However, this had no result. We have created a new reality in international legal practices and in our region. We have fulfilled the resolutions of the UN Security Council. We have restored our territorial integrity. We have ended the occupation. I hope that we have organized a new format of security and cooperation in the region for the present and future. Life will show what this format will consist of. In any case, we have done everything necessary to create this new format of cooperation and expelled the enemy from our lands. If issues specified in the statement of 10 November are resolved, then a new cooperation framework will be created in our region,” the head of state said.