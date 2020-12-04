Azerbaijan taken timely, necessary preventive measures to stop coronavirus spread - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has taken timely and necessary preventive measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic, Trend reports.

“Today, the coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in 46 state hospitals across the country. We had 6 functional laboratories when pandemic has started. Currently, we have more than 40 operational laboratories,” said the president.

“The government has released the socio-economic and financial support package worth over $2.5 billion to counter the negative impact of pandemic. The social support measures cover early 5 million people which is half of country’s population," President Aliyev said.

"Funding for the fight against the pandemic was provided only from domestic sources, without any external financial support,” the head of state said.