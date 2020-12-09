Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

On December 8, 2020, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov held phone talks, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged their views on the implementation of the trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.